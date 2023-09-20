Silver Nova Calls in Valencia for the First Time

Silversea‘s newest ship, the Silver Nova, arrived at the Port of Valencia for the first time on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

As per the maritime tradition, the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), represented by its Head of Cruises, Francesca Antonelli, delivered the traditional “socarrat” of Valencian clay to the captain of the ship, Alessandro Zanello. In turn, Zanello presented the typical “metope” commemorating the maiden call in Valencia.

Passengers onboard the Silver Nova took the chance to explore Valencia and other locations in the province on the 21 buses that the company requested so its passengers could discover the city just in time for World Paella Day which is celebrated on September 20.

The Silver Nova is currently sailing its 11-night Barcelona To Lisbon voyage and departed from Valencia to Cartagena on September 21. The ship will also call in Malaga, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; Casablanca, Morocco; Tangier, Morocco; and Cadiz, Spain before reaching Lisbon, Portugal.