SeaDream Yacht Club Appoints Rune Thomas Ege SVP Communications

SeaDream Yacht Club has appointed Rune Thomas Ege as its new Senior Vice President of Communications, according to a press release.

With more than 20 years of experience from media, PR and the cruise industry, Ege will oversee SeaDream’s global media, PR and communication operations across all markets.

“Rune Thomas brings a unique combination of deep industry knowledge, passion for the oceans, sustainability and small-ship cruising. We have been following Rune Thomas for a while and are thrilled to finally be able to welcome him to the SeaDream family,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad.

“He joins us in a time of growth, with record-breaking booking numbers, and stronger-than-ever-feedback from our guests. Rune Thomas will be instrumental in building the SeaDream Yacht Club brand and reputation in new and existing markets,” added Brynestad.

Ege joins SeaDream Yacht Club from Hurtigruten Group. Over the past seven years, he held several executive positions, including global responsibility for PR and Communications for Hurtigruten Group and Hurtigruten Expeditions.

“In a world where cruise ships are growing bigger and bigger, SeaDream holds a unique position offering a distinctive, personal yachting experience. I am thrilled to be working closely with the amazing colleagues on our yachts and on shore,” Ege said.

“We all share the same passion for our oceans, more personalized travel experiences, and a more sustainable development of the travel industry.”

Originally a news journalist, Ege has worked with leading broadcast, print and online media companies, covering breaking news, international relations, conflicts and war zones. He also has officer training from the Norwegian Armed Forces and has served in Afghanistan.

Ege will be working out of SeaDream’s Oslo and Miami offices.