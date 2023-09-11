Seaburn Pursuit Makes Maiden Call at the Port of Valencia

The Seabourn Pursuit made its first call at the Port of València on Monday, September 11.

As per the tradition, the head of Marketing and Cruises of the Port Authority of València (PAV), Francesca Antonelli, presented the captain of the cruise ship, Stig Betten, with a Valencian terracotta tile featuring maritime motifs.

“Cruise tourism in our city is growing in a sustainable way, one part are family tourism cruises and the other – like this ship – luxury tourism, with an advanced average age that requires a high level of service at the destination and an accessible city,” said Antonelli.

Betten congratulated the Valenciaport team for their professionalism adding that”the entrance to the port has been very easy, it is very comfortable to dock at their docks”.

“70 percent of the passengers got off the ship to visit various areas of the city,” added Betten.

The ship arrived in València from Barcelona and is scheduled to leave at 6 pm for Lisbon.