Seabourn to Launch Expedition Cruises to the South Pacific for First Time in 2024

Seabourn has announced that it will embark on its first-ever expedition voyages to the South Pacific and the Kimberley region in 2024 onboard its newest expedition ship, the Pursuit.

Between March and October 2024, the ship will sail across the Pacific and visit a number of islands and warm-weather destinations, including Papua New Guinea, Micronesia, Guam, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Kimberley region in Northern Australia.

“Our warm-weather expeditions in the South Pacific and Kimberley region will offer guests the opportunities to dive and snorkel over incredible intact coral reefs, visit friendly locals, and explore historic sites,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

Expedition offerings will include Zodiac cruising, nature walks and hikes, scuba diving, and snorkeling, the company said.

In addition, Pursuit will offer optional expeditions with dives on two custom-built luxury submersibles and kayaking at select destinations. The expeditions will be led by a team of 24 experts, including scientists, scholars, naturalists, and others.

In March and April 2024 and again in September and October 2024, the Pursuit will sail between the islands of the South Pacific and the coast of Chile.

In May and June and again in August and September 2024, it will operate a series of voyages to Papua New Guinea and West Papua, Indonesia. In June, July, and August 2024, it will offer six voyages in the Kimberley region between Broome and Darwin.

Like its sister ship, the Venture, the Pursuit is designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and it will reportedly employ modern hardware and technology to extend its global deployment and capabilities.