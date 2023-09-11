Scenic Announces Discovery Voyages on the Kimberley Coast

Scenic is inviting guests to explore the Kimberley Coast onboard its new 11-day itineraries along the northwest coast of Australia in 2024 and 2025.

The Kimberley Coast sailings onboard the Scenic Eclipse II include: Discover the Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilderness (from Darwin to Broome) and Uncover the Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilderness (from Broome to Darwin).

The voyages allow travelers to experience the Kimberley landscape, wildlife and cultures with bush treks and Zodiac tours. Onboard the ship, guests can enjoy various amenities such as the five-star ESPA spa, 10 dining experiences with menus changing several times a week, live shows in the theater and more.

Guests who book either itinerary until September 30, 2023, can take advantage of two-for-one fares as well as additional savings or free air when paying the full amount 10 months before departure or if booking within 10 months of departure, within 30 days of booking. Prices start at $12,100 per guest based on double occupancy.

Guests onboard the sailings will get to enjoy explorations of the rivers, rainforests, canyons, reefs and shores with calls in Montgomery Reef, Talbot Bay, Bigge Island and Vansittart Bay, among other locations. Travelers will also visit locations from the Lacepede Island Nature Reserve, which are home to hundreds of species of birds and humpback whales.