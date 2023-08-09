Saga Adds Four More Celebrity Faces to Their Entertainment Line-Up

Saga Cruises has added four more celebrity faces to its onboard entertainment line-up in the coming months.

TV stars Jennie Bond, Charlie Dimmock, John Craven and Dr Sian Williams are the latest celebrities to join Saga sailings to give talks and answer guests’ questions on their specialist areas.

Journalist and broadcaster, Jennie Bond is known as a presenter on two of the BBC’s most popular shows, Cash in the Attic and Rip Off Britain, among others. She will deliver a talk and Q&A session on Saga’s 14-night Winter Sun in the Canaries voyage departing onboard the Spirit of Discovery from Portsmouth on December 7, 2023. Prices for the cruise start from £2,826 per person.

Presenter and editor John Craven OBE, best known for John Craven’s Newsround, will talk to guests about his broadcasting career on the 14-night Canary Island Medley cruise departing from Portsmouth onboard the Spirit of Adventure on December 4, 2023. Prices start from £2,737 per person.

Dr Sian Williams, a registered Counselling Psychologist, will be ​​a guest on the Highlights of Spain and the Balearics cruise on the Spirit of Adventure, departing Dover on September 24, 2023.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “We’ve been really focusing on our entertainment program and securing high-quality celebrities to talk on subjects we know our guests will enjoy from life behind the lens, to the royals and gardening. These latest speakers deliver exactly that, and we anticipate a full house for their sessions.”