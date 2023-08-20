Royal Caribbean Opens Icon Cruise Sales Into 2026

In response to what it said was record-breaking demand, Royal Caribbean International is opening the Icon of the Seas’ next lineup of vacations from Miami three months ahead of schedule.

Royal Caribbean recorded the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in its history when the ship was first revealed in October 2022.

This resulted in an early release of the Icon’s 2025-26 seven-night sailings to the private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and new destinations: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Travelers can be one of the first to book starting tomorrow, September 13, on Royal Caribbean’s website.

“Since Icon of the Seas was revealed almost a year ago, the response has been unprecedented by every measure,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Families and friends are looking for vacations where everyone can make memories their way without compromise, and that’s what we set out to create in its best form with Icon more than five years ago. The excitement has only continued to build, making it clear that we’ve designed a revolutionary experience that reflects how consumers want to travel today and for years to come.”

Icon of the Seas’ 2025-26 itineraries include: