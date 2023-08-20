Regent Offering Free First Class Air Travel for Select Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced it is elevating luxury travel with free first-class air as part of its new First Class In Every Way offer, according to a press release.

Regent already provides free roundtrip air from the U.S. and Canada on all voyages as a standard inclusion, but guests can now elevate the already “unrivaled Regent experience” even further with free first-class air on a selection of incredible 2024 sailings to Alaska, Canada & New England, and the Caribbean, the company said.

There are 27 voyages as part of the offer ranging from seven- to 16-nights in length and applies to new bookings made between September 1 and October 31, 2023.

“The unrivaled Regent experience offers the best in luxury cruising, from exquisite fine dining in gourmet restaurants to unlimited shore excursions in every port, and with our new First Class In Every Way offer we are giving our guests the chance to enhance their travel experience even further,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This fantastic offer includes the additional element of luxury pre- and post-voyage travel with freefirst-class air tickets, for guests wishing to explore the wonderful, close-to-home destinations of Alaska, Canada and New England and the Caribbean.”