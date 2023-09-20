Regent Announces Senior Officer Team for Regent Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced the senior leadership team onboard the upcoming Seven Seas Grandeur set to launch in November 2023.

The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Leadership Team includes:

Captain Luciano Montesanto

General Manager Franck Galzy

Staff Captain Giuseppe Gargiulo

Chief Engineer Antonio Lagana

Cruise Director David Nevin

“We are proud to have assembled this highly accomplished leadership team to ensure every Seven Seas Grandeur voyage delivers Regent’s unrivaled experience for luxury travelers,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Together, they will guide our passionate team with unmatched expertise and experience to create an inviting atmosphere and embody the epitome of hospitality for our guests.”

“As Captain Luciano Montesanto assumes command, marking the next milestone in his illustrious career, we are also pleased to welcome Franck Galzy as the General Manager of Seven Seas Grandeur, following his successful tenure aboard Seven Seas Splendor. We have no doubt that Cruise Director David Nevin will create unforgettable moments for our guests by infusing the atmosphere with vibrancy and fun. And lastly, with Chief Engineer Antonio Lagana’s extensive 20-plus years of experience and knowledge, and Staff Captain Giuseppe Gargiulo’s engaging, hands-on approach, we are confident in the seamless and secure operation of our newest ship.”

To mark the occasion, Captain Luciano Montesanto filmed a special message from the shipyard in Ancona, Italy, which can be viewed here.

“It is a tremendous privilege to have been named Captain of a brand-new ship and to be a part of this incredible journey. As an Italian, I also take great pride in the fact that the ship is being constructed in Ancona, Italy,” said Captain Luciano Montesanto, the Master of Seven Seas Grandeur. “My leadership team and I are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to welcome both our dedicated crew and valued guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur, setting sail for new adventures and creating lasting memories.”