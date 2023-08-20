Power Knot Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Facility

Power Knot, which provides organic waste management solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to meeting the demand for its LFC biodigester technology, according to a press release.

The company is set to assume occupancy of this expanded space on the first of September 2023.

Demand for Power Knot’s cutting-edge solutions has reached “unprecedented levels due to growing awareness of the detrimental environmental impact of food waste and the direct impact of food waste on climate change,” the company said in a statement.