Port of Bilbao to Welcome 20 Cruise Ships in September

The Port of Bilbao will welcome 20 cruise ships in September, out of 80 expected to arrive in 2023.

The month began with a maiden call of Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream.

The MSC Fantasia also called in Bilbao, arriving at the port on September 6.

At the same, Windstar Cruises’ Star Legend was in port. The ship, which already called at Bilbao last May, will spent the night at the port before continuing its voyage the following day.

On September 7, the Norwegian Gem embarked on a cruise that starts and finishes in Getxo. The itinerary will take guests to explore cities in Northern Europe, such as Bordeaux, Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Paris, Lisbon, Vigo and A Coruña, before returning to Getxo on September 19.

The ship will depart again on the same day, this time for Civitavecchia in Rome, where it is expected to arrive on October 1 after calling at Lisbon, Portimao, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Motril, Ibiza, Palma, Saint Tropez and La Spezia.

Among the ships calling at Getxo this September are the Norwegian Getaway, the Seven Seas Voyager, the Azamara Journey and the Seven Seas Splendor.