Port of Baltimore Welcomes New Cruise Line To Maryland

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line to Maryland on September 1, 2023, according to a press release.

For the first time in its history, Norwegian Cruise Line will have two ships homeporting from Maryland: the Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun. The ships will sail from Baltimore to New England and Canada, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

“Norwegian is one of the top cruise lines in the world, and they recognize that Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is an amazing partner, offering convenient access and outstanding service,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “The arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line heightens the impact of cruising as an economic engine for our state. The industry already generates nearly 400 jobs and $63 million in annual local business revenues.”

The Norwegian Sky embarked on a 10-day New England and Canada cruise on September 1, with stops at Martha’s Vineyard; Boston; Bar Harbor, Maine; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Cape Breton Island; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Saguenay, Quebec; and Quebec City. On September 21, the Norwegian Sky will embark on an 11-day New England and Canada voyage.

The Norwegian Sun will offer a five-day Bermuda cruise departing on November 22 and three as well as 12-day Caribbean itineraries. Departure dates are November 27, December 9 and December 21. The Norwegian Sky also will return to the Port of Baltimore in September 2024.