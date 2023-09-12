P&O Cruises Offers Double Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises has announced double onboard spending money for new Select Price holidays departing before December 31, 2024, regardless of the destination.

The offer is applicable on sailings booked by October 2, 2023.

Guests can use double onboard spending money for a range of onboard experiences including dining in specialty restaurants, spa treatments and shore excursions.

Featured itineraries include:

A 15-night Caribbean Transatlantic voyage with up to £580 onboard spending money per cabin. The sailing departs from Bridgetown, Barbados aboard the Arvia on March 16, 2024, with ports of call in Castries (Saint Lucia), Basseterre (Saint Kitts), St Maarten (Saint Maarten), Tenerife (Spain) and La Coruna (Spain).

A 12-night Norwegian Fjords sailing with up to £500 onboard spending money per cabin. The voyage departs from Southampton aboard the Arcadia on April 15, 2024, with ports of call in Stavanger, Nordfjordeid, Trondheim, Åndalsnes, Ålesund, Bergen and Kristiansand.

A 14-night Mediterranean cruise with up to £600 onboard spending money per cabin. The sailing departs from Southampton aboard the Arvia on April 14, 2024, with ports of call in La Coruna (Spain), Mallorca (Spain), Florence/Pisa (from La Spezia, Italy), Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain) and Seville (from Cádiz, Spain).

The onboard spending money amounts are based on two people sharing a Sea view cabin.