P&O and Cunard Begin the Roll Out of SpaceX’s Starlink

P&O Cruises and Cunard are improving connectivity onboard with the rollout of SpaceX’s Starlink across their fleets.

P&O Cruises and Cunard began implementing Starlink on ships in June this year, with the service soon to be available in both public spaces and cabins on the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and the Queen Elizabeth by the end of 2023.

Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne will launch with the service in May 2024. P&O Cruises ships Britannia and Azura have introduced Starlink to the public spaces onboard and by the end of 2023, the service will be available in both public spaces and cabins on the Arvia, Iona, Ventura, Arcadia and the Aurora.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family back at home is an important part of any holiday. Whether it’s uploading a picture of a sunset as you sail away from a newly discovered destination or catching up with the news, live events or content from home, Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected.” Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller said: “High-speed internet is critical to our modern lifestyle both at home and when traveling. We’re excited that P&O Cruises and Cunard guests and crew will benefit from an improved Wi-Fi service on board wherever they are in the world.”