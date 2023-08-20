Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season Sailings for Allura

Oceania Cruises unveiled the inaugural season sailings for its newest ship, the Allura, set to launch in summer 2025.

The 26 inaugural voyages span over 92 destinations on seven- to 34-day itineraries, opening for sale on September 13, 2023.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, said: “Excitement is already building in advance of Allura’s debut. This beautiful new addition to our family embodies the dynamic and dazzling future of Oceania Cruises. Allura heralds the ultimate evolution of our onboard experience, and her Inaugural Season is designed to entice curious world travelers, to allow them to reconnect with well-loved favorite destinations and discover new ones for the first time.”

The Allura will sail its seven-day maiden voyage from Athens to Istanbul, departing on June 8, 2025. In its opening European season, the ship will call in destinations such as Cádiz, Cagliari, Messina, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Cinque Terre with overnights in Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Quebec City, Montreal and New York.

Following the summer season in the Mediterranean, the ship will sail to Canada and New England for an extended season in North America before moving to the Caribbean for the winter season.

Sample itineraries include:

The 17-day Flourishing Rivieras sailing from Rome to Athens, departing on July 29, 2025: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Florence/Pisa/Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; Portofino, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Saint-Tropez, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Cinque Terre (La Spezia), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Sorrento/Capri, Italy; Santorini, Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Antalya, Turkey; Bodrum, Turkey; Patmos, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece

The 43-day Explorer’s Grand Crossing voyage Rome to New York, departing on August 27, 2025: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Salerno, Italy; Taormina (Sicily), Italy; Valletta, Malta; Ibiza, Spain; Valencia, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Provence (Marseille), France; Cannes, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Provence (Marseille), France; Barcelona (Tarragona), Spain; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Cartagena, Spain; Málaga, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; Tangier, Morocco; Seville (Cádiz), Spain; Portimão, Portugal; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal; Horta (Azores), Portugal; St. John’s, Newfoundland; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bar Harbor, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; New York, New York.

The 11-day Maples and Manors sailing from New York to Montreal, departing on October 18, 2025: New York, New York; Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Saint John (Bay of Fundy), New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saguenay, Quebec; Quebec City, Quebec; Montreal, Quebec

The 14-day Holiday Havens voyage Miami to Miami, departing on December 21, 2025: Miami, Florida; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; St. George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Bridgetown, Barbados; Roseau, Dominica; St. John’s, Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Miami, Florida

“Allura will continue the evolution of the Oceania Cruises experience. At their inception, our ships Marina and Riviera were heralded as two of the most beautiful and perfect cruise ships ever built; Vista, and now Allura, carry forward this vision, building on and embodying the evolution of perfection. We cannot wait to welcome Allura to the fleet,” added Del Rio.