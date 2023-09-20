Oceania Announces Seven New 2025 Summer Sailings

Oceania Cruises has announced seven new summer 2025 sailings to French Polynesia and Hawaii onboard the Regatta.

The new voyages will explore French Polynesia and Hawaii during the months of August, September and October. Itineraries include visits to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Raiatea, Nuku Hiva and more.

“At Oceania Cruises, we offer a captivating array of sailings in French Polynesia and Hawaii, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travelers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands thanks to our small, luxurious ships,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“One of the highlights of these parts of the world is undoubtedly the food. Whether you’re exploring Bora Bora and Nuku Hiva or Nawiliwili and Hilo, the flavors of these islands are meant to be savored and enjoyed just as much as the spectacular scenery.”

Sailing from Tahiti or Honolulu, the new itineraries range from 10 to 18 days and will open for reservations on October 4, 2023.

Oceania’s new 2025 sailings include: