New Episode: ‘Making an Icon: Creating Flavors for Everyone’

Royal Caribbean released a new episode of its monthly video series: “Making an Icon: Creating Flavors for Everyone (Part 1: Beverages).”

In the video, viewers can see the process of creating the right beverages for everyone in the family, including kids.

The new episode gives us a look at 15+ bars and lounges aboard the Icon of the Seas along with new experiences and highlights such as a walk-up champagne bar, coffee-based cocktails and more non-alcoholic options.

In addition, the Royal Caribbean team talks about how they leveraged consumer research and insights, conducted extensive testing and worked with mixologists to craft the drink menus, including 60 new beverages, some of which will be exclusive to Icon.

Guests will be able to find the classic margarita or new flavors at Cantina Fresca or enjoy a Negroni, aka the B Flat Negroni, at the new Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues. There is also the Schooner Bar with new additions such as a peanut butter and pineapple old fashioned cocktail.

The full episode is available here.