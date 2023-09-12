New 2024 Cruise Riverboat Report and Capacity Data Released

The all new 2024 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, offering a full analysis of the river cruise market heading into 2024.

The report, the only analysis of the river market, offers a deep dive style analysis into the river cruise market in Europe, as well as Russia and a complete set of riverboat statistics and river cruise capacity projections, including capacity and ALBD metrics by ship, operator and river.

Included in this European River Cruise Market Report Report:

Full and complete insight into the river cruise industry, growth projections and profiles on all the operators.

Everything you need to know about the river cruise market, what is driving demand and where the challenges are.

Independently researched 2024 capacity data for the entire European river business. Existing data includes 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 projected in-market capacity.

Data includes market breakdown for the 2024 season of all major operators.

Datasets include breakouts of major operators by river and brand . See who has capacity where and how capacity is deployed by brand

Release date: Sept. 12, 2023.

An Excel addendum is available as an option to the 2024 European River Market Report, including ALBD data by river, operator and ship

The Excel addendum provides an Excel/XLS file of all the 2024 data in the report, organized by operator, ship, capacity and river.

