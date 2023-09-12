New 2024 Cruise Riverboat Report and Capacity Data Released

The all new 2024 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, offering a full analysis of the river cruise market heading into 2024.
The report, the only analysis of the river market, offers a deep dive style analysis into the river cruise market in Europe, as well as Russia and a complete set of riverboat statistics and river cruise capacity projections, including capacity and ALBD metrics by ship, operator and river.
Report Preview | Table of Contents
Included in this European River Cruise Market Report Report:
- Full and complete insight into the river cruise industry, growth projections and profiles on all the operators.
- Everything you need to know about the river cruise market, what is driving demand and where the challenges are.
- Independently researched 2024 capacity data for the entire European river business. Existing data includes 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 projected in-market capacity.
- Data includes market breakdown for the 2024 season of all major operators.
- Datasets include breakouts of major operators by river and brand. See who has capacity where and how capacity is deployed by brand
- Release date: Sept. 12, 2023.
- An Excel addendum is available as an option to the 2024 European River Market Report, including ALBD data by river, operator and ship
- The Excel addendum provides an Excel/XLS file of all the 2024 data in the report, organized by operator, ship, capacity and river.
