New 2024 Cruise Riverboat Report and Capacity Data Released

2024 European River Report

The all new 2024 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, offering a full analysis of the river cruise market heading into 2024.

The report, the only analysis of the river market, offers a deep dive style analysis into the river cruise market in Europe, as well as Russia and a complete set of riverboat statistics and river cruise capacity projections, including capacity and ALBD metrics by ship, operator and river.

Report Preview | Table of Contents

Included in this European River Cruise Market Report Report:

  • Full and complete insight into the river cruise industry, growth projections and profiles on all the operators.
  • Everything you need to know about the river cruise market, what is driving demand and where the challenges are.
  • Independently researched 2024 capacity data for the entire European river business. Existing data includes 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 projected in-market capacity.
  • Data includes market breakdown for the 2024 season of all major operators.
  • Datasets include breakouts of major operators by river and brand. See who has capacity where and how capacity is deployed by brand
  • Release date: Sept. 12, 2023.
  • An Excel addendum is available as an option to the 2024 European River Market Report, including ALBD data by river, operator and ship
  • The Excel addendum provides an Excel/XLS file of all the 2024 data in the report, organized by operator, ship, capacity and river.

 

Click here to order and download.

