MJM Marine Announce 100 Jobs and $150 Million of Work

MJM Marine has announced $150 million of new work secured for 2023-24.

According to a press release, the increase in business across a range of global clients, including major cruise companies will see MJM Marine create over 100 additional jobs.

The orderbook includes seven of the largest brands, with delivery taking place in locations across the world including Singapore, stretching across Europe, and into The Bahamas.

The announcement was made on Friday onboard the Celebrity Apex which was docked in Belfast.

Gary Annett, CEO of fMJM Marine said: “We are delighted to be here this morning on Celebrity Apex with a number of our team to make this announcement. We have a really exciting growth trajectory and new opportunities right across the business. The new roles are predominantly based at our headquarters in Newry and range from operations and project management to commercial and other business support roles. This represents a multi-million-pound GVA (Gross Value Add) to the local economy in salary contribution and significantly more in value to the local and national supply chain.”

Naoimh McConville, group managing director of Rathbane Group, added: “We are thrilled to announce the next phase of growth for MJM Marine. We are committed to strengthening our operations by investing for the future to make a positive impact for our people and planet.

“To achieve this, we are launching an extensive recruitment drive aimed at attracting top talent, to complement our dynamic team. Our people are the force behind driving innovation and delivering industry firsts, which is the platform for our strong culture and performance. We take pride in our record for securing repeat business and the development of collaborative client relationships, with brands who entrust us time and again with their refit work.”

MJM Marine is hosting an open recruitment day on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10 am -1 pm at its headquarters in Carnbane Business Park, Newry. The event will also include factory and office tours.

Photo: Group Managing Directors Conleth McConville and Naoimh McConville are pictured with Gary Annett, CEO MJM Marine at the announcement of $150m order book and 100 new jobs for the Newry based company.