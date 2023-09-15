Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Offers Pre and Post Cruise Packages

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay is offering pre- and post-cruise packages as the closest hotel to the port.

Cruise passengers staying at the hotel can take advantage of the following offers:

  • Uber Voucher: Stress-free transportation to and from the cruise port with the hotel’s exclusive Uber voucher.
  • Breakfast for Two Daily: Guests can enjoy a breakfast spread at the start of the day before embarking on their cruise adventure.

 

Guests staying at the newly renovated hotel, located in the cultural epicenter of downtown Miami, can also take advantage of the hotel’s additional offers such as taking a digital tour of Miami or upgrading their stay to include exclusive M Club access for two guests.

The M Club includes a breakfast buffet served each morning, with hot hors d’oeuvres in the evening as well as snacks and beverages throughout the day.

In addition, from August 3 – September 30, 2023, guests can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per night, seven days a week, plus complimentary self-parking.

 

