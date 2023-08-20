Meyer Reveals Floating Cruise Terminal Project

MEYER Floating Solutions has unveiled the world’s first floating cruise terminals, setting a new standard for port infrastructure, the company said.

These environmentally friendly terminals present a resource-efficient solution for cruise ports across the world. This new approach addresses the needs of ports lacking infrastructure while also providing the versatility to expand or relocate terminals if necessary.

Kaj Casén, CEO of MEYER Floating Solutions, said: “Our floating cruise terminals offer a dynamic solution for ports seeking seamless expansion options, ensuring the safety and confidence of both public and private investors.”

Floating solutions up to full terminal size can be manufactured in a factory-like environment such as a shipyard, thus minimizing local site works and maintaining safety and operability aspects.

The terminals are available in a wide range of designs that can be integrated with complementary modules, including hotels, parking facilities, energy supply centers and shopping complexes.

“Our terminals are deliberately engineered to be modular, empowering operators to adeptly meet escalating demand and enhance their facilities with minimal on-site complexity,” added Casén.

Each module is manufactured within the MEYER Group’s shipyards, using an environmentally conscious and controlled environment.