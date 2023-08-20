Marine Interiors Kicks Off in Hamburg

The MARINE INTERIORS Cruise and Ferry Global Expo started in Hamburg on Tuesday, September 5.

Representatives from major shipyards, interior design and outfitting firms as well as cruise destinations will be meeting in Hamburg. The event will include over 40 conference and on-stage sessions where experts will be presenting their views on design trends, sustainability and the future of cruising.

Conference highlights include:

September 6, 10:30 and 11:20:The “Creating and designing a first-class customer experience” conference featuring Peter Ståhlberg, managing director of Wasaline, and Helena Sawelin, partner and business director at Tillberg Design, among others.

September 6, 15:10: A session titled “ONE ON ONE – In conversation with Tal Danai”, with Artlink CEO Tal Danai and TUI Cruises CEO Wybcke Meier.

September 7, 10:30: Designing Ships – An Annual Update: Sascha Lang, vice president of architectural and design, newbuild and innovation at Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Thomas P. Illes, owner and CEO of Thilles Consulting will highlight the latest trends in ship and yacht design.

September 8, 10:30: A panel featuring Carla Guilbaud, vice president of member experience at CLIA, colleagues Gijs Streppel, program manager of sustainability at Meyer Werft, Linden Coppell, vice president of sustainability and ESG at MSC Cruises, and others.

“There is no other trade event that offers such a comprehensive combination of cruise topics. We are especially proud of our multi-faceted conference program,” said Christoph Lücke, project head of the MARINE INTERIORS Cruise and Ferry Global Expo at Hamburg Messe und Congress.