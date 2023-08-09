Margaritaville at Sea Launches ‘Girls Night Out’ Offer

Margaritaville at Sea is launching “Girls Night Out,” including three-day, two-night voyages from Port of Palm Beach, Florida, to Grand Bahama Island, according to a press release.

Starting at $149 per person, the new “Girls Night Out” package includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine; branded merchandise swag; a five-drink punch card; exclusive St. Somewhere Spa with merchandise discounts; free Wi-Fi; and more.

Available upgrades include the Express Pass, JWB Sparkling Breakfast and Photo Package, allowing guests to create a custom girls’ getaway.

These sailings will feature new cocktails, shooters and entertainment, including the “Glow Up,” a take on a tropical cosmopolitan served with a twist, as well as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” karaoke, “Single Ladies” dance parties and more.

Travelers who have already booked a sailing with Margaritaville at Sea can add on the Girls Night Out upgrade for just $59 per person.

The company is also offering special “Glam Squad” offers for bigger groups or beachside bachelorettes. Groups booking eight or more cabins with the cruise line’s Group Travel Specialists can receive extra discounts and rewards.

The exclusive Girls Night Out offer is available on Sept. 8, 14, 16, 22 and 28 departures.