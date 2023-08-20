Inflatable Radomes to Protect Satellites on Ships During Testing

Inflatable lightweight radomes can protect satellites during the testing and configuring phase, according to SES Satellites Vice President of Service Engineering and Delivery Saba Wehbe.

Wehbe revealed how to protect the equipment onboard cruise ships before it is assembled on cruise ships.

“Unlike antennas on land, satellite antennas on cruise ships have to be protected against elements of the weather while at sea and are covered by shells, or radomes that are made of robust and heavy-duty material,” said Wehbe.

“For the purpose of protecting the cruise antennas during the testing and configuring phase, inflatable lightweight radomes are being placed over the antennas to protect the equipment before it is shipped and assembled on cruise vessels. Pictured are the inflatable radomes at the SES HQ in Betzdorf as the company is testing its latest cruise customers’ O3b mPOWER antennas via its Medium Earth Orbit satellites. Thanks to O3b mPOWER, passengers and crew of mega cruise liners will be able to experience seamless satellite connectivity solutions.”