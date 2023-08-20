Industry Mourns Martin Salzedo

The cruise industry is mourning the passing of Martin Salzedo.

Salzedo served as President of Celebration Cruise Line from 2014 to 2017 and was instrumental in the formation, operations and branding of the cruise company.

Prior to Celebration Salzedo served as President of Imperial Majesty Cruise Line and was a founding member of Discovery Cruise Line, also working with The Apollo Group.

During his tenure with Discovery, he introduced cargo operations as a new business stream, established the first air/sea program, pre-and post hotel packages, and implemented the first automated embarkation systems in the industry.

Salzedo also previously served in various capacities with Carnival Cruise Line.

“Martin’s friendly nature and mentorship will be in our hearts forever. He was a kind, considerate, caring gentleman,” said Joshua D. Schwartz of TributoStudios, who also worked closely with Salzedo on pending cruise start up Sterling Cruise Lines.

Salzedo earned a B.A. degree from Florida Atlantic University. Salzedo will be missed by many. He will be remembered as a friend, a father and dedicated husband. The industry will mourn his passing as a recognized leader and passionate player in the cruise industry and personally.