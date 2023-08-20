Holland America Reveals Labor Day Deals

In celebration of the upcoming Labor Day weekend, Holland America Line is launching special deals running from Thursday, August 31 through Monday, September 11, 2023.

Travelers who book select fall 2023 through early summer 2024 voyages can receive up to 45 percent off cruise fares, up to $300 onboard credit per stateroom and $99 reduced deposits.

The offer is combinable with Holland America Line’s popular “Have it All” premium package, which includes shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Wi-Fi.

The onboard credit varies depending on the length of the cruise and stateroom category, with four- to 13-day voyages receiving up to $150 per stateroom while guests on cruises 14 days or longer get up to $300 per stateroom. The onboard spending money can be used toward a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, shore excursions, spa services, gift shop purchases, wine tastings and more.

Example cruises include: