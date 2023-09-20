Holland America Launches Global Fresh Fish Program

Holland America Line has announced the launch of a global fresh fish program whereby the company will source some 80 different types of fish from 60 ports worldwide, according to Michael Stendebach, vice president, food and beverage.

Stendebach promised that the fresh fish sourced locally will be served onboard in less than 48 hours, going from port to plate.

Examples of different fish include monkfish in Norway, Patagonian toothfish and bonito in South America, barramundi, flathead and Tasmanian Atlantic salmon in Australia, red mullet in the Mediterranean, and mackerel in the North Atlantic.

At the same time, Stendebach noted, the cruise line is also making efforts to not source certain species that are not considered sustainable or suffer from overfishing, including Alaskan king crab.

Holland America has also named Chef Masaharu Morimoto as its fresh fish ambassador. He will bring his signature style dishes to the ships’ dining room starting this fall, while a pop-up restaurant concept will be rolled out fleetwide by early 2024.

Chef Morimoto’s dishes will be available at a charge in the main dining room, and a Holland America Line spokesperson said there would be a $55 cover charge for the pop-up restaurants.

The fresh fish, however, will be offered at no extra charge in the main dining room.

Chef Morimoto’s main dining room dishes include fresh black cod yuzu, epice lobster tails, fresh halibut XO with Asian vegetables, dried shrimp and scallop XO sauce.

The pop-up restaurants will feature crispy fried whole fish, shrimp Morimoto style, Main lobster, broiled beef tenderloin with Japanese-style mushroom sauce, Jidori chicken teriyaki, and more, as well as alcoholic beverages such as Morimoto brut rose, wines and saki.

Holland America laid the foundation for its fresh fish program in Alaska where the ships are said to serve more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish and more on every cruise.

Photo: Chef Masaharu Morimoto is Holland America’s fresh fish ambassador.