Heritage Expeditions Announces True Young Explorer Scholarships

Heritage Expeditions announced that applications are open for its 2023-24 True Young Explorer Scholarships.

True Young Explorer Scholarships offer a limited number of people aged 18 – 30 years the opportunity to join expeditions to experience the Subantarctic Islands at a fraction of the price. In doing so, Heritage Expeditions seeks to create a league of “ambassadors” inspired to help raise the profile and protect these areas, according to a statement on the company’s website.

To secure a scholarship, candidates should share the company’s passion for giving a voice to and protecting New Zealand and Australia’s Subantarctic Islands and the Southern Ocean.

Heritage Expeditions is inviting everyone, whether they’re a student, artist or teacher, to apply for the scholarships and share their experience of traveling aboard a Heritage expedition alongside like-minded passengers and an expedition team of naturalists, biologists and historians.

Candidates should provide a reason for why they should receive a scholarship and how the experience will help them and the Southern Ocean region. Applications should be longer than 400 words or five minutes.

Applications close on Monday, October 16, 2023.