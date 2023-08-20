Global Ports To Run Bremerhaven Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding announced that it has been awarded a 10-year port concession agreement, with a potential 5-year extension option, by bremenports GmbH & Co. KG on behalf of the city of Bremen regarding the operations at the Cruise Terminal Columbusbahnhof Bremerhaven.

The deal starts January 2025 when Bremerhaven Cruise Port is expected to join GPH’s network, according to a press release.

GPH said it was an important step into its planned expansion into Northern Europe.

In 2022, Bremerhaven Cruise Port welcomed over 230,000 passengers, with over 90 percent of these being homeport passengers.

Global Ports Holding Chairman/CEO, Mehmet Kutman said: “I am delighted that bremenports has awarded GPH the cruise port concession for Bremerhaven Cruise Port. This concession represents another significant step in our ambitions to grow our global cruise port network and to expand our operations in Northern Europe. The award is a further endorsement of our operating capabilities and the benefits our stakeholder partnership approach can bring to cruise destinations, passengers and the local population. The GPH team look forward to working with all stakeholders to build further on the success of Bremerhaven Cruise Port.”