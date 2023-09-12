Fred. Olsen Launches New Campaign Honoring 175 Years of Sailing

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines launched a new campaign that outlines the company’s 175 years of experience in sailing.

The brand hired a documentary maker and creative team to create an ad and turn “175 Years in Every Single Day.”

Watch it here.

The campaign includes marketing materials and social media presence giving guests a unique perspective into what makes Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines special.

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “On a Fred. Olsen cruise, every single thing we’ve learned over 175 years, goes into every single day of sailing with us.

“This dynamic advert celebrates everything that makes sailing with us special and unique – our smaller ships, our hand-crafted itineraries, an onboard experience which is designed to enhance each journey and of course, our people.

“Our smaller ships allow our guests to travel into the furthest reaches of Norway’s lesser-known fjords, through narrow waterways and canals and to the very heart of some of the world’s most beautiful cities.

“The team who deliver our hand-crafted itineraries take us to the world’s most wonderful destinations at the very best possible times to experience them and our emphasis on the joy of the journey ensures every single day on board is as stimulating and enjoyable as possible.

“As for our people – they are at the heart of everything we do, and this comes across in this new campaign which shows our pride in the special way we work,” added Deer.

To create the ad, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines employed Nick Bell and Walter Campbell, known for creating campaigns for brands like Guinness and Cadbury.

The TV advert was directed by Kit Lynch-Robinson who has worked on The Grand Tour, Top Gear and Clarkson’s Farm and served as a series director for Chris Hemsworth’s TV show Limitless.

Jackie Martin, marketing and sales director from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “After a tough few years for everyone in the travel industry, we are delighted to have a very clear view of how we will continue to build on this year’s successes. This bold campaign marks a significant step forward for a brand with such a proud maritime heritage. We have really enjoyed the slightly unconventional creative approach we took, working directly with Nick, Walter and Kit which delivered a campaign we are all very proud of. It is now time to showcase all that our experience has to offer.”