Cruise Saudi Signs Deals with MJM and DE Wave for AROYA Cruises

Cruise Saudi announced it has signed agreements with MJM Marine and DE Wave for AROYA Cruises.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “The creation of a premium cruise experience starts from the design phase and by working with two of the cruise sector’s most well-regarded outfitters, we’re demonstrating our commitment to making AROYA Cruises an exceptional product. We look forward to seeing the knowledge, passion and creativity that MJM Marine and DE Wave bring to the first AROYA Cruises ship.”

Both companies will be involved with the refurbishment of the former World Dream, which will debut into service for the Arab market sometime next year after a conversion in Germany.

MJM will upgrade existing cabins and suites, as well as oversee the creation of multiple culinary, retail and relaxation venues, steelwork modifications, upgrades to onboard electrical and mechanical services, and the manufacture and installation of bespoke furniture, finishes, ceiling features and seating.

DE Wave will outfit AROYA Cruises’ upper deck areas, including new super suites, public areas, and catering areas.

Together, both MJM Marine and DE Wave will refurbish 98 pecent of the guest-facing venues.