CroisiEurope Launches New Coastal Cruises

CroisiEurope Cruises has launched two brand new coastal itineraries onboard La Belle de l’Adriatique before the ship begins its season in the Red Sea.

These sailings, operating in November and December 2023, feature the best of the Mediterranean and the Italian coastline. Guests who make their bookings before September 30, 2023, will receive a discount of $715 per person.

The 2023 coastal cruises include: