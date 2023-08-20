CroisiEurope Launches New Coastal Cruises

CroisiEurope Cruises has launched two brand new coastal itineraries onboard La Belle de l’Adriatique before the ship begins its season in the Red Sea.
These sailings, operating in November and December 2023, feature the best of the Mediterranean and the Italian coastline. Guests who make their bookings before September 30, 2023, will receive a discount of $715 per person.
The 2023 coastal cruises include:
- The Best of the Mediterranean: Sicily and Malta: Prices for this eight-day cruise start at $3,299 per person with departures on November 10, November 17, and November 24, 2023.
- La Dolce Vita along the Italian Coast: Prices for this eight-day cruise start at $3,392 per person with departures on December 5, December 12, December 19 and December 26, 2023.
- Cinque Terre and Other Treasures Along the Italian Coast: Secret Hideaways: Prices for this eight-day cruise start at $5,030 per person with departures on October 13 and October 20, 2023.
- Magnificent Mudéjar Art From Morocco’s Imperial Cities to the Andalusian Flatlands (port-to-port package): Prices for this eight-day cruise start at $3,183 per person (reduced from $4,548) with one departure on April 20, 2024.
- Malaga to Barcelona: Following the footsteps of three wondrous Spanish artists: Gaudi, Dali, and Picasso (port-to-port package): Prices for this eight-day cruise start at $3,257 per person with one departure on April 27, 2024.