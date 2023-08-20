Creed and Sixthman Announce Second Sailing Due to High Demand

After a sold-out first sailing, CREED has announced a second Summer Of ’99 Cruise, sailing April 27-May 1, 2024 from Port Canaveral, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

The Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will again feature a performance from CREED under the Caribbean stars onboard the Norwegian Jade’s Pool Deck stage. The lineup also includes special guest Daughtry alongside an Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party.

Hosted by Eddie Trunk and The Power Hour’s Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein, the sailing will also feature a live Q&A session with CREED open to all guests. Also planned are activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions and a Y2K Countdown theme party. Guests will also get an autographed commemorative Item signed by CREED prior to the event.

In addition to the onboard experience, guests will have a chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas, available about 4-6 weeks prior to the voyage.

The Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise aboard the Norwegian Jade is available for pre-sale signups now through September. The first 500 cabins will secure a cabin photo opportunity with CREED.

The first Summer Of ’99 Cruise sails April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl.