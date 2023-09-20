Costa Cruises Launches New Brand Campaign

Costa Cruises is launching a new advertising campaign dedicated to the emotions guests experience during a Costa cruise.

The new strategy is a result of the brand’s observation of consumer behavior and the socioeconomic environment and was developed as a response to their needs and desires.

The new strategy, curated by Herezie, is based on the idea that the best way to narrate the experiences from a Costa cruise is through the emotions that they arouse in guests. The strategy is in line with the brand’s new signature, “Live Your Wonder.”

“At the heart of every Costa innovation is the human experience in the broadest sense. Going beyond the expectations of our guests, proposing high-quality experiences capable of eliciting unforgettable emotions, has always been our ultimate goal. The platform’s new creative concept has been able to capture precisely that indescribable moment when our guests experience unique emotions on holiday with Costa, so captivating they leave them speechless,” said Francesco Muglia, Costa Cruises’ vice president of global marketing and source markets.

Costa Cruises’ Brand and ADV Director Global Marketing Lorenza Montorfano added: “This strategic and creative evolution seeks to place consumer’s needs and emotions at the center, as Costa takes on the role of the enabler of unforgettable experiences onboard our ships. Nowadays, a brand that wishes to be relevant in consumers’ daily lives must offer, in addition to its products and services, a higher, intangible value: namely, emotions. After all, emotions are what enrich people’s lives as they turn into unforgettable memories.”

The campaign aims to become a comprehensive platform for the entire consumer journey, feeding the company’s different communication channels in the four main European countries where Costa operates: Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

The commercial was launched between September 24 and 25 with a “teaser” subject in all markets. This will be followed by a number of thematic segments showing the different proposals for onboard experiences.

The song “I am a Believer” from Costa’s recent campaigns, is also included in this new commercial.