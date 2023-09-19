Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Cordelia Celebrates Two Years of Cruising; 400K Paxs

Cordelia Empress

Cordelia Cruises is celebrating its second anniversary, marking two years of cruising and sailing 125,000 nautical miles and having carried over 400,000 guests since start up, according to a company press release. 

Over the past two years, Cordelia has offered guests an opportunity to explore the continent’s destinations and the unexplored ports of Sri Lanka, including Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Jaffna.

As it ushers in its third year, Cordelia Cruises has plans to expand its fleet and enrich its offering to cater to a broader international audience and thus promote the Indian cruising experience.

“On this remarkable second anniversary, we stand proudly as pioneers in introducing the magic of cruise tourism to India. Cordelia Cruises is a dream realized. We have blended the rich tapestry of our Indian heritage with world-class amenities to craft unforgettable experiences at sea. With gratitude to the four lakh passengers who’ve entrusted us with their journey, we continue to redefine travel in our great nation. Let’s sail ahead, introducing the world to the warmth of Indian hospitality, and making cruising not just a vacation but a lifestyle for all Indians,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, Cordelia Cruises.

