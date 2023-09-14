Carnival Cruise Line Expands ‘Family Feud Live’ Show

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing its Family Feud Live show onboard a dozen more ships by 2024.

Already a guest favorite on the Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras, the Family Feud Live will debut on the Carnival Vista on its September 16 sailing. This will be followed by the Carnival Legend later this month and on the Carnival Pride starting on November 19.

In December, two more ships will offer the show including the Carnival Miracle (Dec. 14) and Carnival Jubilee (Dec. 32).

In 2024, the Carnival Panorama will debut the onboard game show during the March 2 sailing, with the Carnival Horizon following on its March 30 voyage.

Family Feud Live will expand to Carnival Liberty May 26 while the Carnival Luminosa will introduce the game show June 20. The final three ships to feature Family Feud Live will be the Carnival Spirit July 23, Carnival Magic Aug. 18 and the Carnival Dream Oct. 5.

“Family Feud Live is such a fun and unique entertainment option because guests get into the action and participate in the same way they’ve watched the game played on TV,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “Building on its popularity by bringing it to more ships will ensure that more of our guests get to experience the fun and friendly competition of Family Feud Live.”

Carnival became the first cruise line to debut Family Feud Live at sea when the Mardi Gras launched in 2021. The fame show features the same format as the TV show where two five-person teams battle in three rounds of game play and then the Fast Money round by naming the most popular answers to survey questions.