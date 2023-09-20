Carnival Cruise Line Announces the Winner of Your ‘Winning Plan’

Carnival Cruise Line announced the grand prize winner of its Your Winning Plan competition for travel advisors, at a grand finale event held in Houston, Texas.

The winner was announced by the star of ABC’s Shark Tank, Daymond John. The winning plan chosen among more than 1000 submissions is by Kimberly Stanley from Adventure by Kim in Tupelo, Miss.

Stanley, who was one of eight semi-finalists, received $5,000 in addition to the $2,500 award given to all semi-finalists. John announced the winner after participating in a chat about business with Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.

“The insightful advice Daymond John shared perfectly complements the entrepreneurial development tools, tips and resources that have made Your Winning Plan an empowering extension of our relationship with our valued travel advisor partners,” said Perez. “The travel advisors who invested in their business by participating in this program created plans that show the passion they put toward our industry’s success every day, and it’s inspiring to see great energy behind putting those plans in motion.”

To select the grand prize winner, a panel from Carnival, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) judged the business plans submitted, considering each submission’s creativity and attention to driving business results.