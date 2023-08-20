Australis Launches 2023-24 Season Cape Horn and Tierra Del Fuego

Australis is launching its 2023-24 season program in Cape Horn and Tierra Del Fuego.

From September through April, the two sister ships, the Ventus and Stella Australis, will sail from the ports of Punta Arenas in Chile and Ushuaia in Argentina taking guests to experience the natural beauty of the world’s Southern end.

In Patagonia, guests can admire the mountains, glaciers, vast grasslands and pristine lakes as well as wildlife, including seals, sea lions, dolphins and whales.

Australis is currently offering two four-night, five-day itineraries such as The Patagonian Explorer Route and The Fjords of Tierra del Fuego Route, taking guests to Zodiac landings throughout the region, including Wulaia Bay, Ainsworth Bay, Tuckers Islets, Pia Glacier, Aguila Glacier and more.

Travelers can combine two four-night itineraries for an extended eight-night sailing on the Ventus and Stella Australis. Prices for the 2023-24 sailings range from $1,500 per person to $6,500 per person. Rates include accommodation, sea transportation, all meals onboard, an open bar, shore excursions and onboard activities.

Currently, guests can take advantage of two promotions available for a limited time: