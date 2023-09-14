Atlas Ocean Voyages Expands North America Sales Team

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced the expansion of its North American sales team.

The company has appointed Cathy Kusuma as vice president of sales who will lead the sales team in the field and Fort Lauderdale headquarters. She will support travel advisors and partners to boost sales.

Key Hires and Promotions include:

Nikki Shanley was appointed as senior director of sales for Northwest U.S. and key accounts, He is based in northern California and focuses on key accounts in the western U.S. territory. Shanley’s territory includes North California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Western Canada.

Oya Bekisoglu was appointed as senior director, South Central U.S. and key accounts Bekisoglu’s territory encompasses Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. She will also support several key accounts in the Central and Eastern regions.

Andres “Andy” Fuentes, the new regional sales director for Southeastern U.S., will focus on states including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. He has worked with major cruise lines, including Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and Scenic Cruises USA.