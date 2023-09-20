Atlas Announces 2024-25 Antarctica Expeditions

Atlas Ocean has announced its 2024-25 Antarctica program for its trio of ships.

Travelers can choose among 48 expeditions aboard the World Voyager, World Navigator and the World Traveller. Ranging from five to 18 nights, these polar expeditions mostly sail roundtrips from Ushuaia, Argentina, offering guests a chance to explore the Antarctic wilderness, under the guidance of expedition experts.

“Expedition cruising continues to be top-of-mind for today’s adventurous traveler, and with three luxurious yachts, Atlas Ocean Voyages provides a comprehensive array of offerings to explore the commitment to delivering Antarctica,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages’ President and CEO, James Rodriguez.

“With a range of enticing itineraries, the season offers adventurers the opportunity to explore the pristine beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula and surrounding areas.”

Highlights of the 2024-25 Antarctica season include: