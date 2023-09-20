Atlas Announces 2024-25 Antarctica Expeditions

Atlas Ocean has announced its 2024-25 Antarctica program for its trio of ships.
Travelers can choose among 48 expeditions aboard the World Voyager, World Navigator and the World Traveller. Ranging from five to 18 nights, these polar expeditions mostly sail roundtrips from Ushuaia, Argentina, offering guests a chance to explore the Antarctic wilderness, under the guidance of expedition experts.
“Expedition cruising continues to be top-of-mind for today’s adventurous traveler, and with three luxurious yachts, Atlas Ocean Voyages provides a comprehensive array of offerings to explore the commitment to delivering Antarctica,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages’ President and CEO, James Rodriguez.
“With a range of enticing itineraries, the season offers adventurers the opportunity to explore the pristine beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula and surrounding areas.”
Highlights of the 2024-25 Antarctica season include:
- The nine-night “Antarctic Discovery” expeditions sails roundtrip from Ushuaia with up to five immersive days at the Antarctic Peninsula. Departures are available on October 30, November 13, 19, December 20, 28, 2024, and January 5, 6, 15, February 3, 4, 13, 14, and March 5, 11, or 22, 2025.
- The 11-night “Crossing the Antarctic Circle” expeditions sail roundtrip from Ushuaia with up to seven days at the Antarctic Peninsula. Departures are available on November 8, 23, December 9, 29, 2024, and January 9, 20, 24, 31, February 22, or March 14, 2025.
- Two five-night Drake Express Expeditions sailing roundtrip from King George Island departing on November 27 or December 2, 2024.
- A new 18-night “Grand Antarctica and Beyond” expedition includes calls to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Falklands and the South Orkney Islands. Departs on January 16, 2025, from Ushuaia.
- A series of Cultural Expeditions by Atlas expeditions in South America and across the Atlantic Ocean will be sailing in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. Expeditions include a 10-night Brazilian Allure voyage departing October 28, 2024, from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires and a 14-night “Atlantic Adventurer” sailing on April 8, 2025, from Rio de Janeiro to Las Palmas, Canary Islands.