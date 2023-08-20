Aranui Adds Bora Bora For 2024-25 Season

Aranui Cruises has announced that it is adding the island of Bora Bora back into its 2024-25 sailing itinerary.

The company’s North American Executive Vice President, Eric Wong, said in a press release that Aranui Cruises is thrilled to bring back the destination for its “Discover the Marquesas” trip.

“This cruise, rich in culture, becomes magically expanded by Bora Bora’s perfect paradise,” said Wong. “We’re sure our guests will be pleased by this new addition to our 2024-2025 sailing schedule.”

The 12-day itineraryincludes the Marquesas, Tuamotu, and Society Islands, including stops at Nuku Hiva, Ua Pou, Tahuata, and now Bora Bora.

At these stops, guests can explore the islands’ beaches, volcanoes, and mountainous regions through activities such as snorkeling, diving, and swimming, as well as guided historical and cultural tours ,according to a press release.

Those feeling more adventurous can go on fishing excursions or even rent a bike.

During days at sea, guests can take part in culturally immersive workshops led by Polynesian natives. There are workshops on weaving, dancing, cooking, playing the ukulele, wrapping a pareo, and more.

Cruise attendees can learn more about the culture by listening to guest lecturers speak on Polynesian history, art, and archaeology in the ship’s conference rooms.

The first cruise of the 2024 itinerary will set sail January 20h from Papeete.