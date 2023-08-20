American’s Susan Shultz-Gelino Retires; Melissa Young Joins

American Cruise Lines announced today that Susan Shultz-Gelino, vice president of trade relations, has retired after decades of working with the cruise line.

Shultz-Gelino started her career in travel with American Cruise Lines in the 1980s. She has established and led the company’s sales department in the company’s early years. She has also established a growing team of Business Development Managers helping American Cruise Lines to become the largest domestic cruise line in the country during her tenure.

“Susan has been an extraordinary business partner and remains a dear friend. Her retirement comes at a poignant moment in our company’s history. When Susan joined American Cruise Lines, we had one small ship named American Eagle. She concludes her career more than 20 ships later with the introduction of the newest American Eagle. We are excited to see Susan pass the baton to Melissa and look forward to building on the strong foundation Susan set,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

The cruise line also announced that Melissa Young is joining the company, where she will serve as director of business development and be in charge of leading the cruise line’s agency partnerships and trade relations.

Bringing years of experience in the travel industry, she will take over the national network of Business Development Managers.

“I am thrilled to be joining American Cruise Lines, a market leader that has broadened the domestic cruise market beyond anything seen before. I am dedicated to growing sales with travel advisors, fortifying our trade partnerships, and cultivating exciting new collaborations,” said Young.