Ambassador Cruise Line Launches September Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line launched its September Sales Campaign with deals on selected sailings in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Travelers booking up to and including September 27, 2023, can take advantage of a range of offers including 50 percent off a second guest, reduced kids fares on Multigenerational sailings, plus offers on group bookings and solo sailings.

The 50 percent off a second guest offer applies on sailings departing between April 7, 2024 – April 24, 2025. The offering is based on two people sharing a cabin.

In addition, guests aboard three multigenerational sailings in the 2024-25 season can have their kids travel with them for as little as £99. Sample itineraries include the Summertime Fjordland sailing departing London Tilbury on August 3, 2024, and the Iberian Treasures and North Africa voyage departing London Tilbury on August 10, 2024.

Also, groups of 15 guests can enjoy a 5 percent discount on selected sailings. For groups of 25 adult guests, Ambassador is offering one additional free place and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests.

All guests who book a sailing with Ambassador will be offered complimentary matchday tickets to Essex County Cricket Club, applicable to all voyages including multi-generational and themed cruises.