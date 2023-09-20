Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Autumn Sales Push

Ambition in Bristol

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched its autumn sales campaign featuring deals on selected sailings in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, according to a statement from the company.

Guests booking up to and including October 25, 2023, can take advantage of a range of offers, including 50 percent off a second guest, reduced kids fares on multigenerational sailings, and offers on group bookings, solo sailings and festive events, according to a statement.

The offers are available for both ships of the cruise line, with the Ambience operating from her home port of London Tilbury, and the Ambition sailing from seven additional regional ports, including Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

The 50 percent off a second guest offer applies on sailings departing between April 7, 2024 – April 24, 2025, based on two people sharing a cabin.
In multigenerational sailings in the 2024-25 season, guests’ kids can travel with them for as little as £99. Itineraries include the Summertime Fjordland voyage sailing from London Tilbury on August 3, 2024; the Iberian Treasures and North Africa voyage departing from London Tilbury on August 10, 2024; and the Easter Getaway voyage departing from London Tilbury on April 10, 2025.

Also, groups of 15 guests can enjoy a 5 percent discount on selected sailings. For groups of 25 adult guests, Ambassador will offer an additional free place and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests.

In addition, Ambassador is offering solo supplements on four selected cabin types, including Junior Suites.

All guests booking with Ambassador will be offered complimentary matchday tickets to Essex County Cricket Club, applicable to all sailings, including multigenerational and themed cruises.

 

 

 

