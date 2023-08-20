All New Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report Now Available

The new Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available for download.

Just updated, the independent report highlights all the vessel transactions that took place between 1983 and September 2023, including secondhand sales, company transfers, charters, retirements and other deals.

Giving an overview of market trends over the years, the report presents a yearly account of known transactions, with details including ships’ specs, transaction values, scrap prices and other pertinent information.

The Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report also contains a complete list of the cruise ships that were withdrawal from service and/or scrapped during the period.

Additional features include a detailed summary of ships that are currently available on the market, in addition to a focus on Carnival Corporation’s recent transaction history – which includes a total of 26 ship exits since early 2020.

Following the pandemic, the market for used cruise ships is now returning to a state of normal, with transaction numbers going back to historical levels.

Several major transactions, however, were registered over the past months, including the sale of the Costa Magica. Acquired by Seajets, the 2004-built vessel became the first Destiny-Class ship to leave the Carnival Corporation fleet.

Seajets also sold two of its laid-up ships in the past year: the Aegean Myth, which became CFC’s Renaissance, and the Aegean Goddess, which became Celestyal’s Journey.

With various ships currently looking for new operators across the world, more transactions are expected to take place in the near future.

Included in this report: