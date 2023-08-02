Windstar Cruises: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

Windstar Cruises is offering a strong summer program this year. With its six ships in service across the globe, the upscale company is offering itineraries in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, in addition to Alaska and Tahiti.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Mediterranean

Wind Surf

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1990

Homeports: Ravenna (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); and more

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Italian and French Rivieras, the Greek Islands, Monaco, Sicily, the Dalmatian Coast, the Adriatic, the Aegean and more

Sailing Season: April 15 to November 26

Wind Star

Capacity: 148 guests

Built: 1986

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); Barcelona (Spain); and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Port-intensive Greek Islands and Turkey cruises, with visits to Patmos, Nafplion, Monemvasia and more, followed by different itineraries in the Western Mediterranean in October

Sailing Season: April 29 to November 7

Northern Europe

Star Legend

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1992

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland); Edinburgh (Scotland); Copenhagen (Denmark); Amsterdam (Netherlands); and more

Length: Eight to 11 nights

Itineraries: Iceland, the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, the North Sea, Western Europe and more

Sailing Season: May 26 to September 16

Star Pride

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1988

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Edinburgh (Scotland); Reykjavik (Iceland); Dublin (Ireland); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western Europe, the British Islands, Norway and the Faroe Islands, in addition to a series of seven-night cruises to Iceland in July and August

Sailing Season: June 23 to September 2

Tahiti and South Pacific

Wind Spirit

Capacity: 148 guests

Built: 1988

Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: French Polynesia featuring Tahiti, the Tuamotu Islands, Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Star Breeze

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1989

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); Seward and Juneau (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada with visits to Sitka, Juneau, Haines, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Prince Rupert, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point and more

Sailing Season: June 9 to September 8