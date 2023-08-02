Windstar Cruises: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

Windstar Cruises is offering a strong summer program this year. With its six ships in service across the globe, the upscale company is offering itineraries in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, in addition to Alaska and Tahiti.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Mediterranean
Wind Surf
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1990
Homeports: Ravenna (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); and more
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Italian and French Rivieras, the Greek Islands, Monaco, Sicily, the Dalmatian Coast, the Adriatic, the Aegean and more
Sailing Season: April 15 to November 26
Wind Star
Capacity: 148 guests
Built: 1986
Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); Barcelona (Spain); and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Port-intensive Greek Islands and Turkey cruises, with visits to Patmos, Nafplion, Monemvasia and more, followed by different itineraries in the Western Mediterranean in October
Sailing Season: April 29 to November 7
Northern Europe
Star Legend
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1992
Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland); Edinburgh (Scotland); Copenhagen (Denmark); Amsterdam (Netherlands); and more
Length: Eight to 11 nights
Itineraries: Iceland, the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, the North Sea, Western Europe and more
Sailing Season: May 26 to September 16
Star Pride
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1988
Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Edinburgh (Scotland); Reykjavik (Iceland); Dublin (Ireland); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western Europe, the British Islands, Norway and the Faroe Islands, in addition to a series of seven-night cruises to Iceland in July and August
Sailing Season: June 23 to September 2
Tahiti and South Pacific
Wind Spirit
Capacity: 148 guests
Built: 1988
Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: French Polynesia featuring Tahiti, the Tuamotu Islands, Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Alaska
Star Breeze
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1989
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); Seward and Juneau (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada with visits to Sitka, Juneau, Haines, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Prince Rupert, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point and more
Sailing Season: June 9 to September 8