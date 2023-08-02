Virgin Bartender Wins Bartender of the Year Competition

The winner of the Global Bartender Competition for cruise is Danny Judge of Virgin Voyages.

Judge was one of the five finalists competing behind the bar and won the competition with his three-cocktail menu, using Diageo Reserve brands.

He will now be competing alongside other mixologists at the Sao Paulo Finals of World Class.

Emily Lively, Hhead of cruise and airlines at Diageo Global Travel said: “There is so much talent on board that is often unknown. Behind the bars of some of the most exciting cruise ships around the world there are bartenders working to delight their travellers with truly delicious cocktails. We are delighted that World Class gives those stars on board a chance to shine off the ship and showcase their talent.”

“For us in the world of Diageo Global Travel, mixologists are vital. They bring our brands to life and demonstrate how they can be enjoyed, through both their remarkable new cocktail creations as well as the classics. They contribute more than anything to the experience and underline the role a well-made drink plays in the enjoyment of any holiday, particularly on board a cruise. Celebrating their talent and what they do through World Class, particularly as cruise ships set sail after a long gap, is remarkable to see,” she added.

Director of F&B, Experiences and Strategic Partnerships for Virgin Voyages, Charles Steadman, said: “Virgin Voyages’ partnership with Diageo and the World Class bartending competition enhances our beverage program and elevates our bartending team’s skills. Our sailors can expect outstanding cocktails and an unforgettable on board drinking experience.”