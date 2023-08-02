Victoria Harbour Welcomes 10 Millionth Cruise Passenger

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) reported welcoming the 10-millionth cruise passenger to The Breakwater District at Ogden Point on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

According to a press release, the passengers arrived on the Queen Elizabeth.

“Ten million cruise visitors to Victoria is an incredible milestone. Cruise supports the region’s visitor economy and creates jobs that support Victoria’s economic recovery. Engineers, entrepreneurs, accountants, mechanics and others are employed due to cruise tourism in Victoria with salaries totaling over $40 million annually,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of GVHA.

“Victoria welcomes and celebrates its 10 millionth cruise ship passenger,” said Mayor Marianne Alto. “The cruise industry is a valued and vital part of a regional visitor industry that continues to create countless career opportunities and support the livelihood of Victorians.”

“Victoria is a world-class city because it has something for everyone from natural beauty, heritage and architecture to fabulous dining options and a warm community. It is a much-loved highlight of Cunard’s voyages in this part of the world and holds great appeal for Cunard’s guests as well as from our sister brands across our corporation.”

Two couples who disembarked from the ship were presented with a gift courtesy of the Bay Centre. Industry partners and stakeholders gathered at the port to greet the guests.

“We’ve been married for 14 years, and we came on this trip to renew our vow,” said Emma Lonergan, a passenger from the UK.