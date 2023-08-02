Tarragona Announces Development of Balears Wharf Logistics Area

Port Tarragona announced the development of a Balears Wharf logistics zone to take place in the second quarter of 2024.

According to a press release, the project includes the installation of solar panels on the pergolas in the pedestrian zones.

The work will take place during the construction of the new cruise terminal.

In addition to installing pergolas with solar panels, landscaped areas, and vertical signage, the development of the Balears Wharf logistics zone will improve the pedestrian pavements, traffic flow, parking areas and bus stops in the zone. The work is expected to take four months once the tenders have been accepted. The budget for the project is 700,000 euros before tax.

The new Balearics Wharf logistics zone is currently being put out for tender. The project aims to transform the 2,200-m2 esplanade of the cruise liner wharf into an optimal logistics area to accommodate tourist activity as well as improve the infrastructure and services available.

The port is also working on endowing the area with sustainable energy wherever possible by installing photovoltaic panels and LED lighting on the pergolas. The new development plan also includes the adaptation of the stormwater surface drainage in the parking areas to ensure suitable distribution of rainwater.

The construction work on the new cruise ship terminal is currently underway. The Tarragona Port Authority will adjust the work on the new Balears Wharf logistics zone to ensure it is completed about the same time, in the second quarter of 2024.