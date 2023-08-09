Star Clippers Giving Air Credit and Shore Excursions on Grand Voyages

Star Clippers announced a new promotion offering a $1,000 per cabin air credit and two complimentary shore excursions on select 2023 and 2024 Grand Voyages.

The offer applies to guests who book their 2023 and 2024 Grand Voyage by September 30, 2023, and is valid for residents of North, Central and South America only.

Ranging from 13 to 19 days, the Grand Voyages take guests to explore diverse ports in multiple countries in the Mediterranean, the company said.

Star Clippers’ extended itineraries feature visits to a number of ports, from the Isles in Greece to the villages along the Italian coast. All three of Star Clippers’ ships will be offering Grand Voyages in 2023 and 2024. The Star Flyer’s 19-night journey from Valetta to Las Palmas includes stops in Malta, Italy, Spain and Morocco. Highlights of the voyage include the island of Gozo in Malta, Palma, Mallorca and the beaches of Motril, Spain.

The Star Clippers’ 14-night round trip Athens sailing visits ports in the Northern and Southern Cyclades as well as Turkey. Guests will get to explore the islands of Skopelos and Skiathos as well as Patmos, the site of the apocalyptic revelations of St John the Divine. The ship also calls in Kusadasi, Turkey, where guests can visit the ancient Ephesus.

The Royal Clippers’ 14-night Venice to Rome voyage starts in the Adriatic, with ports of call along the Croatian coast. Travelers will spend a day in Kotor, Montenegro, followed by an exploration of Italy’s western coast, with calls in Ponza and Palmarola before visiting the Elba and Corsica and Rome.